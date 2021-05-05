Twelve teams; One individual receive NCAA Golf bids



Photo: SEC

The following was originally published on ncaa.com.

INDIANAPOLIS - The NCAA Division I Men's Golf Committee has selected the teams and individuals to participate in the 2021 NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championships.

Six 54-hole regional tournaments will be conducted May 17-19. Thirteen teams and 10 individuals not on those teams will compete at each of three regionals while the other three regionals will have 14 teams and five individuals not on those teams. The low five teams and the low individual not on those teams from each regional will advance to the finals.

Team and individual medalist titles will be decided May 28-June 2 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz. Arizona State and The Thunderbirds are the hosts for the 2021 championships.

Listed below are the teams and individuals selected to participate in the championships. Teams winning automatic qualification are designated by their conferences in parentheses.

The Sagamore Club - Noblesville, Ind. Hosted by Ball State and Hamilton County Sports Authority

Teams (seeded in the following order):

Texas North Carolina Tennessee North Florida Louisville South Florida (AAC) UAB Duke UNCW Arkansas State Campbell (Big South) UT Martin (Ohio Valley) Loyola Chicago (Missouri Valley)

Individuals (seeded in the following order):

Ross Steelman, Missouri Angus Flanagan, Minnesota Joe Weiler, Purdue Mark Goetz, West Virginia Zack Taylor, Coastal Carolina Alex Goff, Kentucky Cole Bradley, Purdue David Perkins, Illinois State Michael Cascino, Butler Henry May, Dayton

Seminole Legacy Golf Club - Tallahassee, Fla. Hosted by Florida State

Teams (seeded in the following order):

Florida State Georgia Liberty (Atlantic Sun) LSU Georgia Tech Georgia Southern (Sun Belt) TCU Indiana Kansas Southern California Ohio State Davidson (Atlantic 10) Florida A&M (Mid-Eastern) LIU (Northeast)

Karsten Creek Golf Club - Stillwater, Okla. Hosted by Oklahoma State

Teams (seeded in the following order):

Oklahoma State (Big 12) Illinois (Big Ten) Auburn SMU Notre Dame Alabama Baylor Sam Houston (Southland) Little Rock Ole Miss Northwestern College of Charleston (CAA) Middle Tennessee (Conference USA)

The Golf Club of Tennessee - Kingston Springs, Tenn. Hosted by Vanderbilt and Nashville Sports Council

Teams (seeded in the following order):

Clemson (ACC) NC State Vanderbilt (SEC) Arkansas San Diego State Virginia Charlotte Kent State (MAC) UTSA Houston Loyola Maryland (Patriot League) UConn (Big East) Iona (Metro Atlantic)

Championship Course at UNM - Albuquerque, N.M. Hosted by New Mexico

Teams (seeded in the following order):

Oklahoma Arizona State Texas A&M Texas Tech New Mexico (Mountain West) Stanford Oregon State Boise State South Carolina Nevada San Diego New Mexico State (WAC) Oakland (Horizon) Prairie View A&M (Southwestern)

Tumble Creek Golf & Country Club - Cle Elum, Wash. Hosted by Washington

Teams (seeded in the following order):