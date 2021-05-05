The Official Website of the Southeastern Conference
The Official Website of the Southeastern Conference

Twelve teams; One individual receive NCAA Golf bids

1 day ago
Photo: SEC

The following was originally published on ncaa.com.

INDIANAPOLIS - The NCAA Division I Men's Golf Committee has selected the teams and individuals to participate in the 2021 NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championships.

Six 54-hole regional tournaments will be conducted May 17-19. Thirteen teams and 10 individuals not on those teams will compete at each of three regionals while the other three regionals will have 14 teams and five individuals not on those teams. The low five teams and the low individual not on those teams from each regional will advance to the finals.

Team and individual medalist titles will be decided May 28-June 2 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz. Arizona State and The Thunderbirds are the hosts for the 2021 championships.

Listed below are the teams and individuals selected to participate in the championships. Teams winning automatic qualification are designated by their conferences in parentheses.

The Sagamore Club - Noblesville, Ind. Hosted by Ball State and Hamilton County Sports Authority

Teams (seeded in the following order):

  1. Texas
  2. North Carolina
  3. Tennessee
  4. North Florida
  5. Louisville
  6. South Florida (AAC)
  7. UAB
  8. Duke
  9. UNCW
  10. Arkansas State
  11. Campbell (Big South)
  12. UT Martin (Ohio Valley)
  13. Loyola Chicago (Missouri Valley)

Individuals (seeded in the following order):

  1. Ross Steelman, Missouri
  2. Angus Flanagan, Minnesota
  3. Joe Weiler, Purdue
  4. Mark Goetz, West Virginia
  5. Zack Taylor, Coastal Carolina
  6. Alex Goff, Kentucky
  7. Cole Bradley, Purdue
  8. David Perkins, Illinois State
  9. Michael Cascino, Butler
  10. Henry May, Dayton

Seminole Legacy Golf Club - Tallahassee, Fla. Hosted by Florida State

Teams (seeded in the following order):

  1. Florida State
  2. Georgia
  3. Liberty (Atlantic Sun)
  4. LSU
  5. Georgia Tech
  6. Georgia Southern (Sun Belt)
  7. TCU
  8. Indiana
  9. Kansas
  10. Southern California
  11. Ohio State
  12. Davidson (Atlantic 10)
  13. Florida A&M (Mid-Eastern)
  14. LIU (Northeast)

Karsten Creek Golf Club - Stillwater, Okla. Hosted by Oklahoma State

Teams (seeded in the following order):

  1. Oklahoma State (Big 12)
  2. Illinois (Big Ten)
  3. Auburn
  4. SMU
  5. Notre Dame
  6. Alabama
  7. Baylor
  8. Sam Houston (Southland)
  9. Little Rock
  10. Ole Miss
  11. Northwestern
  12. College of Charleston (CAA)
  13. Middle Tennessee (Conference USA)

The Golf Club of Tennessee - Kingston Springs, Tenn. Hosted by Vanderbilt and Nashville Sports Council

Teams (seeded in the following order):

  1. Clemson (ACC)
  2. NC State
  3. Vanderbilt (SEC)
  4. Arkansas
  5. San Diego State
  6. Virginia
  7. Charlotte
  8. Kent State (MAC)
  9. UTSA
  10. Houston
  11. Loyola
  12. Maryland (Patriot League)
  13. UConn (Big East)
  14. Iona (Metro Atlantic)

Championship Course at UNM - Albuquerque, N.M. Hosted by New Mexico

Teams (seeded in the following order):

  1. Oklahoma
  2. Arizona State
  3. Texas A&M
  4. Texas Tech
  5. New Mexico (Mountain West)
  6. Stanford
  7. Oregon State
  8. Boise State
  9. South Carolina
  10. Nevada
  11. San Diego
  12. New Mexico State (WAC)
  13. Oakland (Horizon)
  14. Prairie View A&M (Southwestern)

Tumble Creek Golf & Country Club - Cle Elum, Wash. Hosted by Washington

Teams (seeded in the following order):

  1. Wake Forest
  2. Pepperdine (WCC)
  3. Florida
  4. Arizona (Pac-12)
  5. San Francisco
  6. Iowa
  7. Washington
  8. East Tennessee State (Southern)
  9. Utah
  10. Oregon
  11. Mississippi State
  12. Long Beach State (Big West)
  13. Denver (Summit)
  14. Sacramento State (Big Sky)