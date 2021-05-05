Twelve teams; One individual receive NCAA Golf bids
The following was originally published on ncaa.com.
INDIANAPOLIS - The NCAA Division I Men's Golf Committee has selected the teams and individuals to participate in the 2021 NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championships.
Six 54-hole regional tournaments will be conducted May 17-19. Thirteen teams and 10 individuals not on those teams will compete at each of three regionals while the other three regionals will have 14 teams and five individuals not on those teams. The low five teams and the low individual not on those teams from each regional will advance to the finals.
Team and individual medalist titles will be decided May 28-June 2 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz. Arizona State and The Thunderbirds are the hosts for the 2021 championships.
Listed below are the teams and individuals selected to participate in the championships. Teams winning automatic qualification are designated by their conferences in parentheses.
The Sagamore Club - Noblesville, Ind. Hosted by Ball State and Hamilton County Sports Authority
Teams (seeded in the following order):
- Texas
- North Carolina
- Tennessee
- North Florida
- Louisville
- South Florida (AAC)
- UAB
- Duke
- UNCW
- Arkansas State
- Campbell (Big South)
- UT Martin (Ohio Valley)
- Loyola Chicago (Missouri Valley)
Individuals (seeded in the following order):
- Ross Steelman, Missouri
- Angus Flanagan, Minnesota
- Joe Weiler, Purdue
- Mark Goetz, West Virginia
- Zack Taylor, Coastal Carolina
- Alex Goff, Kentucky
- Cole Bradley, Purdue
- David Perkins, Illinois State
- Michael Cascino, Butler
- Henry May, Dayton
Seminole Legacy Golf Club - Tallahassee, Fla. Hosted by Florida State
Teams (seeded in the following order):
- Florida State
- Georgia
- Liberty (Atlantic Sun)
- LSU
- Georgia Tech
- Georgia Southern (Sun Belt)
- TCU
- Indiana
- Kansas
- Southern California
- Ohio State
- Davidson (Atlantic 10)
- Florida A&M (Mid-Eastern)
- LIU (Northeast)
Karsten Creek Golf Club - Stillwater, Okla. Hosted by Oklahoma State
Teams (seeded in the following order):
- Oklahoma State (Big 12)
- Illinois (Big Ten)
- Auburn
- SMU
- Notre Dame
- Alabama
- Baylor
- Sam Houston (Southland)
- Little Rock
- Ole Miss
- Northwestern
- College of Charleston (CAA)
- Middle Tennessee (Conference USA)
The Golf Club of Tennessee - Kingston Springs, Tenn. Hosted by Vanderbilt and Nashville Sports Council
Teams (seeded in the following order):
- Clemson (ACC)
- NC State
- Vanderbilt (SEC)
- Arkansas
- San Diego State
- Virginia
- Charlotte
- Kent State (MAC)
- UTSA
- Houston
- Loyola
- Maryland (Patriot League)
- UConn (Big East)
- Iona (Metro Atlantic)
Championship Course at UNM - Albuquerque, N.M. Hosted by New Mexico
Teams (seeded in the following order):
- Oklahoma
- Arizona State
- Texas A&M
- Texas Tech
- New Mexico (Mountain West)
- Stanford
- Oregon State
- Boise State
- South Carolina
- Nevada
- San Diego
- New Mexico State (WAC)
- Oakland (Horizon)
- Prairie View A&M (Southwestern)
Tumble Creek Golf & Country Club - Cle Elum, Wash. Hosted by Washington
Teams (seeded in the following order):
- Wake Forest
- Pepperdine (WCC)
- Florida
- Arizona (Pac-12)
- San Francisco
- Iowa
- Washington
- East Tennessee State (Southern)
- Utah
- Oregon
- Mississippi State
- Long Beach State (Big West)
- Denver (Summit)
- Sacramento State (Big Sky)